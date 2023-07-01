Cook Your Pasta In Chicken Broth To Give It A Unique Kick Of Flavor

Boiling pasta is a requirement. One of the first steps to make pasta involves boiling it in plain, salted water. But, if we're being honest, pasta boiled in water doesn't have much flavor. It tastes like a wet noodle — bland, neutral, and inoffensive. Most of the flavor of a pasta dish usually comes from the sauce or toppings. The pasta is a flavorless vessel for holding tomato sauce, butter, cheese, and other ingredients.

If you've found your pasta has been a little too bland and you've been relying on the sauce for flavor, here's a trick you should know. Boiling your pasta in chicken stock gives your pasta (and the resulting dish) more flavor. Feel free to experiment with any type you like, such as beef, vegetable, or even turkey. Chicken stock lends cooked pasta a subtle, somewhat meaty flavor that won't overwhelm the rest of your ingredients. If you're unconvinced, one example of this method is chicken noodle soup, which is basically noodles, chicken, and vegetables cooked together in chicken stock.

Although the taste of stock-boiled pasta isn't overly pronounced, it's best to save this trick for dishes that don't require a heavier sauce or numerous toppings. However, it may not hurt to experiment anyway — especially once you learn how using stock may make your recipes more nutritious.