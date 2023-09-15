The Step You Should Never Skip When Making Home-Canned Tomato Soup

Canning tomato soup at home is a fun and fulfilling process, but you must make food safety a priority. For instance, lemon juice and other types of citric acids are an essential component of canning tomato soup, as acidic ingredients deter the growth of harmful bacteria. In this case, bottled lemon juice is the preferred option, as you can rest assured that the acid concentration will be the same from bottle to bottle. The same can't be said for fresh lemons, as their acidity may vary and not offer the bacteria-fighting protection of bottled lemon juice.

Commercially manufactured lemon juices undergo a consistent acidification process, which means their acid content will never be below 4.5 percent. On the other hand, the acid content of fresh lemons varies according to factors like soil condition, climate, and lemon variety. These variations mean that fresh lemons may not have the right acidity to maintain a consistent pH level when canning. Along with using bottled lemon juice, tomato selection can also have a huge impact on the finished product.