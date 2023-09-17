How To Properly Freeze Corn After It's Off The Cob

Storing vegetables in the freezer is one of the best ways to ensure they stay fresh, packed with flavor, and don't go bad before your next meal. While you could always opt to buy a prepackaged bag of frozen vegetables from the freezer aisle, often, buying fresh and local produce is the best way to go. Luckily, corn is also one of the easiest vegetables of all to pack and store. You just need to know how to properly freeze corn after it's off the cob.

To get it off of the cob, shuck your corn however you prefer. Next, heat the shucked corn in a saucepan on medium heat until it turns a dark yellow color. Then, remove the corn from the heat and let it cool.

Finally, you'll want to grab a plastic freezer bag to store your shucked corn in. Three ears of corn will yield roughly two cups of shucked corn, so the size of the bag you'll need will depend on how much corn you have. Do the math before committing to the process. Once you've got your bag, open it up and pour the cooled corn inside. Squeeze the air out of the bag and seal it closed when you're done. That's all there is to keeping your corn preserved until it's time to make your next corn-based recipe.