The Best Way To Thaw Frozen Corn On The Cob

Freezing is a great way to keep food fresh for much longer. (And in some cases, such as salmon, frozen is often a better product than fresh.) But some foods freeze better than others. And one of the ones that freezes best is corn. In contrast to a lot of other vegetables, you can keep corn in the freezer for up to eight months and it'll still be good. But what's the best method for getting it into and out of the freezer? To thaw frozen corn, all you'll need to do is run it under cold water.

Not only is corn still good in the freezer if it's been cooked, but that's actually a good way to freeze it. The first step is boiling, a standard part of the cooking process for corn. (You don't even need to shuck it first if you don't want to — although you still want to boil it in either case.) Then, carefully dry it off and put it in a sealed package (such as Ziploc) and pop it in the freezer.