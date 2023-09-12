Mix And Match Multiple Dressings To Seriously Elevate A Boring Salad

The dressing is an essential component of salad; choosing the right one will elevate the flavor of crisp, nutritious vegetables and other tasty ingredients you include. However, like all great things in life, two (or more) is often better than one when selecting salad dressing. Choosing multiple dressings for your salad allows you to experiment with new flavor combinations, and the variety of options means you can create as many as your mind can imagine.

Using two or more dressings also ensures your salad bursts with nuanced flavors. One selection can complement the different ingredients in the salad, while another can stand on its own to impart even more complexity. For example, combining a vinaigrette with a bolder, creamier dressing will be a joy for the taste buds. Also, using two or more dressings ensures the salad is fully covered, one key aspect of successful salad creation.