The Simple Storage Tip To Keep Poached Eggs Super Fresh

Poached eggs are divine, especially when drizzled with hollandaise sauce for a classic eggs benedict or perched atop a perfectly toasted piece of bread. But ask any chef who's worked a brunch rush and they'll tell you that whipping up poached egg after poached egg takes time and can quickly become a headache. If you need to make poached eggs for a group, doing it one by one is simply not the most efficient way.

Luckily, there is a way to store poached eggs so you can make them in a batch ahead of time and keep them from drying out in the open air. Simply place your poached eggs in cold water and refrigerate them; the water will keep them moist. To reheat, simply transfer them to some warm water for a few minutes to heat them back up. (If you don't need to store the eggs for that long, you can also put them directly into a warm water bath to keep them from losing heat.)