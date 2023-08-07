Speed Up Your Poached Eggs And Crack Them Straight Into The Water

Those who've poached eggs know the basic steps for achieving the ideal version of this elevated breakfast. First, heat some water in a pan. While waiting for it to boil, crack the eggs into a bowl or ramekin. Once the water comes to a simmer, swirl it with a spoon or ladle and pour the eggs in. Once their whites are set, remove them from the water.

Although they only take several minutes to cook, the egg-poaching process can be challenging, particularly on a busy morning. Luckily, there's a way to make preparing this dish substantially quicker and simpler, as one of these steps is not needed. Though it may be an unconventional way to poach an egg, you can actually crack them straight into the pot. Not only does this save the step of using bowls, but it reduces cleanup, making your morning slightly more streamlined.

Before you get cracking, though, there are some things to keep in mind. Ignore them and you might wind up with a mess instead of a meal.