Why You Shouldn't Make Pumpkin Bars Using A Cake Recipe

Ahh, fall. The season of cozy sweaters, cooler weather, and, of course, pumpkin foods and drinks. While there are tons of great pumpkin recipes out there to concoct this season, one tasty treat you can try to make is pumpkin bars.

Pumpkin bars are a cake-like treat often topped with cream cheese frosting (although you could top it with confectioner's sugar or nothing at all) and packed with pumpkin pie spices and pumpkin puree. Although this treat may resemble a cake, it's not the same dish. Still, many pumpkin bar recipes simply use a cake base, essentially giving you pumpkin cake as opposed to a bar. Instead of using a straight cake base, however, try tweaking the recipe slightly to give you a less fluffy and more moist bar.

Here's how to adjust your recipe to make tasty pumpkin bars that stand as their own, unique dessert and don't resemble pumpkin cake.