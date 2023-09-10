The Egg Mistake You Might Be Making When It Comes To Homemade Mayo

Since the vast majority of eggs in the United States are sold cold, it's not always easy to get your hands on plain room-temperature eggs. Here are a few of the quickest methods for getting your eggs to warm up.

If you've got cold eggs, take however many you need out of the carton and put them in a heat-safe bowl. Heat up a few cups of water in a pitcher until it is warm — but not hot — then gently pour the water over the eggs until they are covered. Now leave the eggs like this for at least 10 minutes, or until they have reached room temperature. When the time is up, pour out the warm water and gently dry your eggs. Now they're ready for your next recipe.

Another good way to bring eggs to room temperature is to take however many eggs you need out of the carton, and then wrap them in a towel. Leave them like this on your counter for about 30 minutes. Don't keep them out for more than two hours, because they will no longer be safe to eat. After 30 minutes, check to see if they are no longer cold. If yes, then you're all good to go.

It's as easy as that to get room-temperature eggs. While you might feel tempted to skip this simple step in your recipe, it's truly worthwhile to include it for an extra creamy mayonnaise.