Aldi's Fancy New Wine Selection Will Make Holiday Entertaining A Breeze

If you are an Aldi shopper, you may have noticed that the German grocery chain has been beefing up its alcohol offerings lately. From the store's fan-favorite Winking Owl wine brand to the recently released line of autumn-themed boozy finds, there are plenty of new beverages for consumers to try out this season. And now, Aldi has announced that it is taking things a step further by releasing a new wine collection that aims to expose customers to a broader range of varietals. Aldi's Specially Selected Wine Collection will include 10 new bottles chosen from the store's 150 global wine partners to bring worldwide flavors "without the added costs," according to Director of National Buying Arlin Zajmi.

Hitting the shelves across the country on September 8, the collection will include bottles ranging in price from $7.99 to $14.99. Paired with other specialty bakery and dairy items, these wines were selected to make the "perfect complement to special occasions like Friendsgiving, holiday parties, and birthdays," Zajmi said.