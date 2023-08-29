Toast The Return Of Fall With These Boozy September Aldi Finds For Under $10
With Starbucks already selling its 20th-anniversary pumpkin spice latte, it feels like fall has already started — if not officially, then culturally. 'Tis the season to roam down grocery store aisles picking up cinnamon-scented candles and pumpkin-flavored treats, and if you are an Aldi shopper, you will find some especially boozy treats on the shelves starting this month. This is because Aldi, the grocery store already full of many beloved products, plans to release eight different fall-flavored alcoholic beverages to warm your heart and stomach this season.
Perfect for sipping on by a bonfire or while watching your favorite scary movie, Aldi's fall alcohol lineup has something for everyone, from all types of wine to ales, liqueurs, and ciders. The best part is that all eight of Aldi's fall-inspired beverages are priced at under $10, with the cheapest ringing in at only $3.99. So, celebrate this year's spooky season with some of these fun seasonal drinks.
Three Mills Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine
Mulled wine is the perfect beverage for a cool night by the bonfire, and this bottle of special pumpkin spice mulled wine is set to hit Aldi shelves on September 6, and will retail for $5.99. According to Aldi Sips, Three Mills Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine is a must-try and is "Somewhat reminiscent of warm apple cider but with a wine backbone."
State of Brewing Dry Hopped Sour Ale
If you are a fan of sour IPAs, then you'll definitely want to get your hands on this one! Set to be released on September 6, and selling for $6.99, this four-pack of crisp fall beers is the perfect way to relax in the warm fall sunshine. According to Untappd, the flavor is mildly sour with hints of citrus and is the perfect introduction to sour beers.
State of Brewing Pumpkin Pie Hard Cider
Aldi's pumpkin pie hard cider will hit shelves on September 8, selling for $7.99 for a six-pack of 12-ounce glass bottles. If you are a pumpkin spice fan who can never get enough of the flavor, then this is the perfect drink for you because, according to Tastings, this cider is basically "Autumn in a glass."
Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Apple Wine
Only seasonally sold, Aldi's Sweet Apple Wine will cost only $3.99 a bottle and will be available starting September 8. This fall apple flavor is meant to be light and breezy and is a follow-up to Aldi's summer wines from Pacific Fruit Vineyards that you may have already tried, like Sweet Peach and Sweet Watermelon.
Connellys Caramel Cream
Selling for $8.99 beginning on September 8, Connellys Caramel Cream takes a fall-inspired caramel twist on the classic Irish Cream liqueur. Produced in Ireland, this caramel Irish cream smells like toffee and then "Builds to a caramel sundae peak," according to a review by Best Tasting Spirits. It sounds like the perfect liqueur to pair with apple-flavored whiskey or pumpkin-spice-flavored coffee!
Quarter Cut Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel
Available at Aldi for $9.99 starting on September 8, this classy Zinfandel comes in as the most expensive bottle on the list and will pair well with hearty fall dinners like stews and soups. In fact, according to Tastings, this bottle is the perfect complement to a thick lasagna or flavorful shish-kebab and is "A nice spicy, creamy red blend that is sure to please."
Don't Mind If I Do Cabernet Sauvignon
The Don't Mind if I Do Cabernet Sauvignon not only has a fun and catchy name but also has a cute pink label that seems to scream, "I'm the perfect girls' night beverage." Available for $7.99 starting September 20, this bottle is a great grab for a cozy movie night with the gals or a couple's game night full of healthy competition and laughter.
Pampa Estate Pinot Noir
As the last bottle to be released at Aldi this month, the Pampa Estate Pinot Noir is something unique to wait for. Available for $7.99 on September 27, this red wine received a gold medal from Tastings as one of 2022's top 10 red wines under $10. This tasty wine delivers modern flavors in a classic package with "Notes of raspberry, tart red cherry, nutmeg, and black tea leaves."