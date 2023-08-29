Toast The Return Of Fall With These Boozy September Aldi Finds For Under $10

With Starbucks already selling its 20th-anniversary pumpkin spice latte, it feels like fall has already started — if not officially, then culturally. 'Tis the season to roam down grocery store aisles picking up cinnamon-scented candles and pumpkin-flavored treats, and if you are an Aldi shopper, you will find some especially boozy treats on the shelves starting this month. This is because Aldi, the grocery store already full of many beloved products, plans to release eight different fall-flavored alcoholic beverages to warm your heart and stomach this season.

Perfect for sipping on by a bonfire or while watching your favorite scary movie, Aldi's fall alcohol lineup has something for everyone, from all types of wine to ales, liqueurs, and ciders. The best part is that all eight of Aldi's fall-inspired beverages are priced at under $10, with the cheapest ringing in at only $3.99. So, celebrate this year's spooky season with some of these fun seasonal drinks.