Finally, A Way To Eat Corn Without Getting It Hopelessly Stuck In Your Teeth

While corn on the cob is a tasty and nutritious side dish, it's certainly challenging to eat. That's why the internet was downright captivated by one person's mess-less strategy for enjoying corn, per The Sun. The simple yet ingenious corn hack involves a single wooden skewer, which is typically used to keep food together when cooking it on the grill. In this instance, the wood stick is the perfect implement for skewering individual rows of corn kernels to ensure a tidy experience when eating. The technique has found favor on TikTok, where "skewer corn" has more than 450 million views.

To make use of this hack, take the skewer and position it at the top of the corn cob. Next, push the skewer through each kernel as far down into the row as it will go. Once you've pierced most or all the kernels in the row, gently lift the skewer to remove them. You should have a string of kernels on the skewer, which can be eaten easily without concerns about getting corn stuck in your teeth or smearing butter all over your face. Simply repeat the process around the perimeter of the cob to ensure you can fully enjoy every tasty kernel. And if you can't track down a wood skewer the next time you're eating corn, there's another method to try.