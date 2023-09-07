Insta Pics On-Point? Consider Applying For Yelp's New $10k Food Photographer Job
Exhibiting photographs from your favorite dining establishments on social media is certainly fun, but it can also score you a big prize. Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, Yelp is seeking passionate food photographers to fulfill an essential role for its website. From September 7 to October 7, Yelp is accepting applications for Chief Food Photographer, and the applicant chosen will be responsible for visiting two local eateries each month and snapping pictures to be shared on Yelp's various social media profiles.
Along with bragging rights, the person selected will be rewarded with a whopping $10,000, which can cover a lot of breakfasts, brunches, and dinners at restaurants all over town. Yelp's food photographer will be expected to perform their duties from December 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024. In addition to providing photos of dishes from different restaurants, the lucky winner will also be asked to create two unique blog posts about their experience. Here's how you can participate.
Make your dreams of professional food photography a reality
To try your hand at becoming Chief Food Photographer for Yelp, you'll need to visit the company's website to complete a submission form. Yelp is also asking applicants to add new dining establishments to the website by creating an entry featuring the business's name, hours of operation, and other pertinent info. You'll need to submit up to 10 photographs of the establishment and its food, in addition to a video outlining the reasons why you're the best applicant for the job (videos should span from 30 to 60 seconds).
How can you improve your chance of being selected to hold this coveted position? Yelp's Trend Expert Tara Lewis offered us a few helpful tips for successful food photography. Per Lewis, "Don't be afraid to experiment with distance and angles to explore depth, dimension, texture and atmosphere," as such experimentation can help you create a visually pleasing photo. Lewis also encourages food photographers to make use of natural light to develop "clear, vibrant and appetizing images." Finally, don't let your passion for food photography take over good manners and dining decorum, particularly when it comes to interactions with your server. Make sure your gorgeous food photos stand out! You have until October 7 to submit your application, and the winner will likely be selected on October 31.