Insta Pics On-Point? Consider Applying For Yelp's New $10k Food Photographer Job

To try your hand at becoming Chief Food Photographer for Yelp, you'll need to visit the company's website to complete a submission form. Yelp is also asking applicants to add new dining establishments to the website by creating an entry featuring the business's name, hours of operation, and other pertinent info. You'll need to submit up to 10 photographs of the establishment and its food, in addition to a video outlining the reasons why you're the best applicant for the job (videos should span from 30 to 60 seconds).

How can you improve your chance of being selected to hold this coveted position? Yelp's Trend Expert Tara Lewis offered us a few helpful tips for successful food photography. Per Lewis, "Don't be afraid to experiment with distance and angles to explore depth, dimension, texture and atmosphere," as such experimentation can help you create a visually pleasing photo. Lewis also encourages food photographers to make use of natural light to develop "clear, vibrant and appetizing images." Finally, don't let your passion for food photography take over good manners and dining decorum, particularly when it comes to interactions with your server. Make sure your gorgeous food photos stand out! You have until October 7 to submit your application, and the winner will likely be selected on October 31.