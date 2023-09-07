KFC's New Hot & Spicy Wings Are Kicking Off Football Season With Free Delivery Thursdays

While KFC may not be your first choice for wings during football season, you may want to give the fried chicken chain a second look. In a press release dated September 7, the chain announced the U.S. launch of its Hot & Spicy Wings, along with a special offer of free delivery on Thursdays to kick off the season. The highly anticipated new wings, which have already gained popularity overseas according to KFC, will be available in stores starting September 10. However, the free delivery offer begins September 7.

Although you can't taste the wings just yet, any orders placed on KFC.com or through the app on September 7 and subsequent Thursdays through January 4, 2024, will be eligible for the free delivery promotion. It's important to note that some restrictions may apply, so you may want to check with your local KFC for specific details. Additionally, mark your calendar for Sunday, September 10, when you can return to KFC for the double-breaded Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings, priced at $4.99 for an eight-piece order. KFC describes these hand-breaded wings as "globally beloved" with a mild spice and delicious flavor.