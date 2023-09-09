The Envelope Funnel Hack That'll Save You From Spills In A Pinch

If you've ever misplaced one of those important but not-often-used kitchen tools — such as a can opener or a funnel — you already know how frustrating it can be. You might not need to use these items every day. But when you do need them and don't have them, it usually makes the task at hand 10 times harder. Luckily, with funnels, there are a few household items you can easily use to make a funnel replacement.

One of the easiest ways to replace a funnel –- especially when you need one to use with dry goods like flour or sugar –- is to use a paper envelope. While using an envelope as a funnel doesn't sound super intuitive, it is actually quite easy to do. All you need to do is cut a hole in one of the bottom corners, and you then have an easy-to-use funnel that will prevent your dry goods from spilling all over the place. So, how do you do it?