The Aluminum Foil Hack That Will Leave Your Silverware Looking Brand-New

The aluminum foil hacks for your kitchen are practically endless. You can use the handy foil to keep your oven clean, it helps you avoid washing those big, bulky sheet pans, and it can even get your grill grates shining. Surprisingly, there is one more trick this household staple has up its sleeve: It can also shine your silverware. The process has a similar effect as jewelry cleaner; you just have to place the silverware in a foil-lined dish — or grab one of those disposable foil dishes from the grocery store — and load it with salt, baking soda, and some boiling water. The rest is science (or magic).

Cleaning old silverware can be a daunting task that often requires a lot of scrubbing. And while you still might have to scrub the knives and forks a bit to remove any lasting tarnish, this method will do most of the work for you.