The Plastic Bag Hack For A Mess-Free Omelet

Zip-top plastic bags are one of the most useful items to have in the kitchen. They are excellent for maximizing freezer space, holding meats in their marinades, and even using as makeshift pastry bags to pipe icing on your baked goods. Let's add one more handy hack to the list: Using them to make mess-free omelets.

How? Heat a pot of water on the stove. While the water is heating up, prepare the omelet. Crack a few eggs into a high-quality zip-top bag and seal it shut. Massage the bag to break up the yolks, essentially "beating" the eggs. Then open the bag, scoop in any desired omelet fillings, and reseal the bag. Gently shake the bag around, making sure to massage the bag so that the eggs mix well with the added ingredients. By this time, the water should be simmering. Lower the ingredient-filled zip-top bag into the water — make sure it is not boiling — and let it cook between 12-15 minutes, depending on how much moisture there is in your added ingredients. Unseal the bag and let the omelet roll out onto a plate. You get all the flavor of an omelet with minimal mess.