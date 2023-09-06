The Best Way To Clean A Stubbornly Sticky Cotton Candy Machine

Cotton candy is a staple of summertime fairs, sporting events, and concert concession stands. The light and fluffy dessert comes in a variety of melt-in-your-mouth flavors, all made from spun sugar.

If the fair food is one of your favorite sweet treats, you may have invested in a cotton candy machine to keep in your own home. The machines make it easy to make your own fairy floss for parties. While it is beloved by children, it can also make a fun garnish for sweet cocktails or champagne for a more adult twist involving the sweet.

When you're finished making cotton candy, it's important to thoroughly clean the machine. Leftover melted sugar can hide in cracks and crevices, making the entire thing sticky and frustrating to work with in the future — not to mention unsanitary. Fortunately, a good cleaning will prevent any future frustrations, so long as it's properly done.