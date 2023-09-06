The Best Way To Clean A Stubbornly Sticky Cotton Candy Machine
Cotton candy is a staple of summertime fairs, sporting events, and concert concession stands. The light and fluffy dessert comes in a variety of melt-in-your-mouth flavors, all made from spun sugar.
If the fair food is one of your favorite sweet treats, you may have invested in a cotton candy machine to keep in your own home. The machines make it easy to make your own fairy floss for parties. While it is beloved by children, it can also make a fun garnish for sweet cocktails or champagne for a more adult twist involving the sweet.
When you're finished making cotton candy, it's important to thoroughly clean the machine. Leftover melted sugar can hide in cracks and crevices, making the entire thing sticky and frustrating to work with in the future — not to mention unsanitary. Fortunately, a good cleaning will prevent any future frustrations, so long as it's properly done.
Start off with a simple rinse and wipe down
Before you begin cleaning, you'll want to allow the machine to fully cool down. The metal bowl heats up to melt the sugar so that it can be spun into cotton candy, and it will retain that heat even after the machine has been switched off. Once you can safely touch the cotton candy maker, disassemble the entire thing. The spin head, floss head, and bowl can generally be removed completely so they can be cleaned separately.
Make sure all of the machine's wires are covered before using any water. Then, you can clean the individual components using water, mild dish soap, and a soft dishcloth for the initial rinse down. If the removable bowl has been used a lot, it can be soaked to loosen any stubborn sugar pieces. Then, give it another wipe-down to remove them. But before you rush to reassemble the machine, you'll want to make sure it's been thoroughly sanitized.
Give the machine a deeper cleanse
Though water may be enough to remove leftover sugar from the machine, cleaning supplies are essential for sanitizing. If the spinner bowl is made of stainless steel, a stainless steel-specific cleaning solution is necessary to keep it clean.
Although the machine shouldn't be submerged in water, running the cleaning solution through the system can ensure it is clean. If your cotton candy machine allows, leave the heat off. Then, after the cleaning solution has worked its way through, rinse the entire system with water. You'll need to make sure the cleaner is fully removed so the machine is food-safe.
Once the cotton candy machine has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, wipe it down with a soft, dry cloth and allow it to dry completely before reassembling it. The machine can then be packed away until it's time to bring it out and spin up some sweet treats.