Where Is One Earth Designs From Shark Tank Today?

What if there was a way to bypass buying charcoal every week and even free your mind from trying to remember the 14 gas grill hacks that will make all your outdoor cooking ventures easier? While food cooked on an open flame is nothing short of delicious, gas and charcoal grills have their downsides, not only concerning the cooking process but also the air we breathe. If the environment is important to you, you were probably psyched to see a solar-powered grill featured on "Shark Tank" in 2018.

Harvard graduate and environmental activist Catlin Powers started her company One Earth Designs in 2008 after traveling the world and seeing a need for cleaner air in Latin America and the far-reaching corners of the Himalayas. In hopes of producing cleaner air through eco-friendly technology and energy-saving products, Powers and her business partner, Scott Frank, developed SolSource through One Earth Designs in 2012. This shiny bowl-shaped grill is energy efficient, heats up fast, and cooks food with only the power of sunlight. Powers started a Kickstarter campaign for the product in 2012 and raised over $140,000 for her eco-friendly product. By 2014, Powers successfully implemented her eco-friendly product in over 2,000 homes around the globe. With such a positive response, Powers decided to take a chance on "Shark Tank" in 2018 in hopes of scoring a deal to increase the impact and visibility of her popular solar-powered grills.