How To Effortlessly Clean An Immersion Blender

There are a couple of other options if you don't feel like using this easy solution, but they take much longer and might not work as well anyway. The first is the dishwasher. Assuming your blender is dishwasher-safe (really make sure you check on this), all you need to do is put it on the top rack and run it. This probably goes without saying, but make sure you're putting the blender head in the dishwasher and not the whole thing; electrical components don't take particularly kindly to going through a pots and pans cycle.

The second option is the gentlest, but also the longest: soaking. Take the blender head and soak it in warm, soapy water for maybe an hour. This method might require you to still get into the crevices, but at least anything stuck on there will have been loosened up first. A thin, flexible bottle brush or straw brush can come in handy here; apply the bristles to the crevices where the blades join to scrub out those stubborn food particles.

The good news is that as long as you follow these simple cleaning and caring instructions, an immersion blender will last you a long time. You'll be thankful for that, too, because as soon as you try one, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.