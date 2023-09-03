The Wine Glass Hack For Keeping That Last Cupcake Fresh

Who doesn't love a fresh batch of perfect cupcakes? They're a sweet treat for any occasion, but one recipe often yields about two dozen of them, which means if you're not serving around 24 guests, you'll likely have leftovers. Since cupcakes can get stale if they're kept out in the open air, something like a covered cake stand is a great way to store them. But if you're down to the last cupcake and don't have a cake stand, there is something much smaller that will work: a wine glass.

Wine glasses have wide rims, which can fit a cupcake perfectly. So when you want to keep that one remaining cupcake fresh, just turn the wine glass upside-down and place it directly over the cupcake. The shape of the glass will not only fully enclose the cupcake but will do so without messing up any of that gorgeous, fluffy frosting.