Need An Easy Way To Elevate Your Standard Burger? Add Hummus

Unconventional toppings make for some of the most exciting, and delicious, food combinations. When it comes to burgers, most people are used to the familiar pairings of ketchup, pickles, lettuce, or tomato. But with over 91,990 burger restaurants in America, and many selling the same combinations over and over again, we're getting a little tired of the same old stuff. Luckily, there is no shortage of things to pair with a juicy hamburger, and we have a few special topping ideas in mind.

Especially if you're a fan of Mediterranean cuisine, try smearing some hummus onto your burger the next time you choose to grill out. Hummus is one of many excellent unconventional condiments for a burger because of its mild savory flavors. It meshes well with the salty, meaty taste of a burger and provides a great base for other Mediterranean toppings as well, such as onion, cucumber, feta, and roasted red pepper. The result of these combinations is a heightened flavor experience that will renew familiar flavors and help to introduce you to a whole new side of burgers.

Another great reason to use hummus on your burger is that it is an excellent gateway to many other burger varieties. From milder hummus picks like black bean or original to more flavorful options like spicy or roasted red pepper, each dollop of hummus acts as a new base for you to build a totally unique burger.