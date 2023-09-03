Need An Easy Way To Elevate Your Standard Burger? Add Hummus
Unconventional toppings make for some of the most exciting, and delicious, food combinations. When it comes to burgers, most people are used to the familiar pairings of ketchup, pickles, lettuce, or tomato. But with over 91,990 burger restaurants in America, and many selling the same combinations over and over again, we're getting a little tired of the same old stuff. Luckily, there is no shortage of things to pair with a juicy hamburger, and we have a few special topping ideas in mind.
Especially if you're a fan of Mediterranean cuisine, try smearing some hummus onto your burger the next time you choose to grill out. Hummus is one of many excellent unconventional condiments for a burger because of its mild savory flavors. It meshes well with the salty, meaty taste of a burger and provides a great base for other Mediterranean toppings as well, such as onion, cucumber, feta, and roasted red pepper. The result of these combinations is a heightened flavor experience that will renew familiar flavors and help to introduce you to a whole new side of burgers.
Another great reason to use hummus on your burger is that it is an excellent gateway to many other burger varieties. From milder hummus picks like black bean or original to more flavorful options like spicy or roasted red pepper, each dollop of hummus acts as a new base for you to build a totally unique burger.
Best types of hummus to smear onto your patty
Why opt for the same old condiments when there are so many other options available? For the purposes of this story, we're going to dig into just one spread that we've already touched on: Hummus.
Hummus is widely available in grocery stores and is one of the most versatile spreads of all. There are just so many different kinds of hummus to try, and you can very easily make some homemade hummus yourself, too. For one example, avocado hummus is a popular variety of hummus that's very reminiscent of guacamole. This topping is a great choice to use as a base for a Tex-Mex-inspired burger. Roasted red pepper hummus is another great compliment for most burger types and pairs well with a wide assortment of other veggie toppings such as cucumber and tomato.
If you're looking to add more vibrant colors to your burger, try adding some roasted beet or purple sweet potato hummus to your bun. This is also a great way to sneak in some extra nutrients with your burger without having to pile your patty too high with toppings. Still, having some toppings is still a good idea, so here are some of our favorite unconventional toppings you can pair with your hummus of choice.
Different types of burgers to assemble
While adding hummus to your burger is a great start, it's not the only ingredient you'll need to complete your burger. Depending on what type of hummus you prefer to use, you can build a wide variety of burgers aside from those Mediterranean and Tex-Mex options. Here are a few other picks you can try.
Arugula and avocado pair very well with most types of hummus. This combination is a great choice for lovers of more mild flavors. To spice things up a bit, don't be afraid to add some hot sauce on top. For something of a more unconventional nature, you can always try using fruit as a topping for your burger. Just like peanut butter and banana burgers exist thanks to Elvis Presley, hummus and fruit combinations work well on a burger too. The rich flavor in many varieties of hummus pair well with sweet fruits like strawberries and dates.
Now, if you want to switch everything up, you could always swap out your standard burger patty for a vegan one. Or, you could always bring it back to the classic picks and add lettuce, onion, and tomato on top of your hummus. So the next time you choose to fire up the grill for some burgers, have some hummus on hand and consider giving one of these unique burger combinations a try.