6 Bored Bagels Flavors, Ranked
Indulge in a journey through taste and togetherness with Bored Bagels' bagels and cream cheeses that are more than just a treat –- they're a vibe. With an unwavering belief in the connective power of food, this company has crafted a culinary experience that blends quality ingredients with the joy of savoring each bite. Its mission? To spread happiness, one bagel at a time.
Among its 18 distinct Brooklyn-style bagels, which include a gluten-free option, lies the heart of its uniqueness. From the timeless simplicity of Plain and Everything to the whimsical allure of Cheddar Habanero and Oreo, these bagel flavors cover a wide spectrum of flavor profiles
However, the true stars of the show are the cream cheese offerings. Enjoy the familiar profiles of Plain, Sun-dried Tomato, Veggie, and Strawberry to daring innovations like Sriracha Scallion, Birthday Cake, Black Truffle, and Bacon Cheddar. Its selection spans over 30 different flavors that cater to every craving and curiosity. Expertly hand-mixed with care, these cream cheese variations transform each bagel into an adventure in flavor.
With Bored Bagels, it's not just about bagels and cream cheese — it's about elevating ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. Join us as we embark on a ranking journey through six of its signature flavors and discover which one you should try first.
6. Rainbow
Tackling the Rainbow Bagel was like stepping into a world of unexpected vibrancy, and though it landed at the tail end of our flavor spectrum, it certainly didn't go unnoticed. These Instagram-worthy hues practically radiated from within. If you're an avid Instagrammer, this one's a keeper. It's a fun twist, especially if your bagel flavor preferences usually lean toward the plain side.
But the blank canvas of the Rainbow Bagel opens up a world of possibilities for those daring cream cheese explorations. We can't help but think this one would pair beautifully with some of Bored Bagels' zanier cream cheese offerings, allowing the colors to play off the quirky flavors.
All in all, the Rainbow Bagel is a charming novelty, especially if you're all about aesthetics and looking to jazz up your social media game. However, when it comes to the taste department, it might leave you longing for a little more. But sometimes it's not about the flavor; it's about the fun, and this bagel brings the fun in spades.
5. Plain
Alright, let's talk about the Bored Bagels' Plain flavor. While plain might not sound like a wild adventure for your taste buds, sometimes simple is just what the bagel doctor ordered. This unassuming choice showed us that there's an art to mastering the basics.
Regarding taste, this one is the quintessential blend of delicious bagel flavor without crossing into bland territory. The perfectly balanced taste doesn't overshadow whatever you decide to slap on top — be it classic lox and cream cheese or a wild concoction of your own making. If you're feeling adventurous, slather on some of Bored Bagels' bolder cream cheese offerings like Bacon Scallion, Apple Cinnamon, or Maple Bacon.
So, is the plain bagel a jaw-dropping, flavor-explosion kind of experience? Not exactly. It earns its spot as one of the best by nailing the basics and giving you the freedom to take it as far as your cravings will go.
4. Whole Wheat
Next, we have the Whole Wheat option, which might surprise you just as much as it surprised us. When it comes to wheat, we sometimes brace ourselves for a health parade that leaves our taste buds unamused. But Bored Bagels has something up its sleeve that'll have you cheering for whole wheat.
The first few bites, though? We'll admit they didn't exactly set our taste buds on a rollercoaster. But the back end of the flavor profile has a subtle reminder that you're not munching on just any bagel. This whole wheat bagel isn't out to bombard you with overpowering health food vibes. In fact, it's pretty close to plain — and that's a compliment.
Sometimes, you want that hearty, wheaty goodness without being reminded that you are engaging in health-conscious eating. This bagel gets that memo and strikes a delicious balance between wholesome and enjoyable. If you're looking to eat on the healthier side but still crave a delectable bagel, Bored Bagels has figured out the magic recipe.
3. Oreo
Get ready for one of the strangest flavor adventures — Bored Bagels' Oreo, holding its ground firmly at number three on our ranking. When you think of bagels, Oreo might not be the first word that comes to mind, but something about that name makes you want to try it.
The bagel itself has a touch of sweetness in its dough, but it's still firmly rooted in savory territory — a sort of flavor gray area that leaves your taste buds confused in a good way. Then, there's the crushed Oreo layer on top. Surprisingly, it doesn't take over the show with an overwhelming sweetness. The Oreo layer adds a hint of whimsy and a touch of texture, leaving your palate intrigued rather than overpowered.
So, how does one tackle this delightful oddball? We suggest tag-teaming it with some of Bored Bagels' sweeter cream cheese options. Strawberry, Birthday Cake, or Cookie Monster flavors sound like a perfect fit.
Bored Bagels' Oreo flavor is a delightful, quirky treat that might leave you scratching your head while reaching for a second bite. Embrace the weirdness because sometimes the unusual combinations make for the most delightful surprises.
2. Everything
Bored Bagels' Everything flavor takes the silver on our flavor leaderboard. And let's be real, who can resist the siren call of an everything bagel? It's coated from top to bottom in the good stuff — sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and that flaky touch of salt that's like a love letter to your taste buds. But here's the twist — the flavor isn't quite the powerhouse we expected.
The garlic-onion-salt symphony dances on your tongue, but it's a bit more of a waltz than a rock concert. That's okay because sometimes subtlety is the name of the game, and this bagel knows how to play it. Do you love a good breakfast sandwich? This is the bagel you want as your base.
In the grand tapestry of flavors, Bored Bagels' Everything flavor is a balanced, inviting concoction that's perfect for those who want the taste of everything without an overwhelming flavor profile. Load up one of these with your favorite breakfast meats and cheeses, and we promise you're going to have a stellar start to the day.
1. Cinnamon
Bored Bagel's Cinnamon flavor proudly takes the top spot on our bagel ranking. The star of the show is that mouthwatering cinnamon and sugar coating on the outside. It's like a sweet embrace that holds you tight from the very first bite. The magic continues within as the dough itself carries subtle, sugary notes. It's the kind of balance that's decadent without plunging headfirst into a sugar abyss.
Pair this heavenly creation with any of Bored Bagels' sweet cream cheese options, and we promise you won't be disappointed. Imagine the divine union of cinnamon and cream cheese with hints of strawberry, or let loose with a bold choice like Birthday Cake or Cookie Monster. Trust us — your taste buds will thank you.
Of all the flavors, Bored Bagels' Cinnamon option is the maestro, conducting a harmonious orchestra of sticky sweetness and delicate dough. This bagel's not just a breakfast choice; it's a morning masterpiece that kicks off your day with a bang. So grab one, take a bite, and revel in the sheer delight of the number one flavor.