Grubhub's Contactless Meal Plan Lets College Students 'Just Walk Out' With Food
For busy college students, some things as simple as eating lunch can feel like too much of a burden while running from class to class. Grubhub has taken note of this common struggle and is doing something about it. Starting today, the delivery company is introducing brand-new contactless meal plans. For those too busy to wait in line or scramble for cash, there's now an option for college students to just walk out of dining halls with their food in hand. Skip the lines and walk out freely with your meal. You no longer have to grab a granola bar or a snack from the vending machine before Anthropology 101 starts.
This feature is only available at Loyola University Maryland for now, but the company plans to expand the technology into other colleges throughout 2023 and 2024. Grubhub is introducing this feature thanks to Amazon's Just Walk Out technology. Here's how it works.
How to use Grubhub's new contactless meal plan
You don't have to have a meal plan to use the contactless meal plan — debit and credit cards work just as well. To experience this feature and to see what other Grubhub deals are available through your campus, download the Grubhub app and connect to your campus. Once you've verified that you're a student, you can scan a QR code before entering any eligible Just Walk Out location. From there, pick up your items of choice and walk out. The Just Walk Out technology will detect what you've picked up using artificial intelligence. It's as effortless as that.
While Amazon's Just Walk Out technology has been in use in various markets and cafes, this is the first time a food delivery brand will utilize it. Still, this isn't Grubhub's first introduction of a convenient alternative to traditional food shopping experiences. In 2022, it partnered with a few robot delivery services that offered food delivery across 20 college campuses. Grubhub also partners with over 300 college campuses in other capacities, so something else might be available if the Just Walk Out technology isn't.