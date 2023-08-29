Grubhub's Contactless Meal Plan Lets College Students 'Just Walk Out' With Food

For busy college students, some things as simple as eating lunch can feel like too much of a burden while running from class to class. Grubhub has taken note of this common struggle and is doing something about it. Starting today, the delivery company is introducing brand-new contactless meal plans. For those too busy to wait in line or scramble for cash, there's now an option for college students to just walk out of dining halls with their food in hand. Skip the lines and walk out freely with your meal. You no longer have to grab a granola bar or a snack from the vending machine before Anthropology 101 starts.

This feature is only available at Loyola University Maryland for now, but the company plans to expand the technology into other colleges throughout 2023 and 2024. Grubhub is introducing this feature thanks to Amazon's Just Walk Out technology. Here's how it works.