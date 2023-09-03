Do Metal Knives Really Turn Your Salad Greens Brown?

While some kitchen hacks are helpful, others are a little confusing or lack proof, which could have you changing up your routine for no real reason. And not cutting salad greens with a metal knife is one of those cooking hack myths you probably shouldn't pay attention to. If you've heard through the grapevine that you shouldn't cut salad greens with a metal knife because it can cause them to brown, you can stop digging through your drawers for another type of cutlery.

It turns out there isn't much truth to this rumor; lettuce leaves will brown after several days, no matter what. America's Test Kitchen even did a study testing a stainless steel blade against a plastic blade. While the leaves cut with stainless steel did brown sooner, it was only one day earlier (a whopping 12 days after they were first cut) than those cut with the plastic knife, which browned after 13 days.