The Simple Dressing Fix To Prevent Dreaded Soggy Salad Leftovers

When salad dressing comes into contact with tender lettuce, the acids in the vinegar or citrus juice in the dressing start to break down the cell walls. A dressed salad has about an hour or two before the leaves start to look translucent and soggy.

Salad dressing is a lot like marinade in that it adds flavor by seeping into the cells and tenderizing whatever it's touching (and actually, vinaigrette salad dressings make good marinades). Some greens, including kale, can stand up to vinaigrette and get better over time. But tender baby greens, butter lettuce, iceberg, and other traditional greens don't hold up for very long.

When you're making a salad at home, it's easy to make more than you need for one meal. This is a good thing, especially if you're planning to pack up some salad for more meals later in the week. Most people don't have time to wash, cut, and pack a salad from start to finish. And even if you do, it's just faster to prep one big salad and portion it out than it is to get each individual ingredient out and chop a few pieces every day. When it comes time to serve the big salad, however, instead of tossing the entire thing with salad dressing, only toss what will actually get eaten and save the rest, undressed, for another day.