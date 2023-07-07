Every Burger King Sauce, Ranked

If you've spent time wondering which Burger King sauce reigns supreme, we primed ourselves to answer this question in service of chicken fry fans and onion ring dippers around the globe. For our taste test, we sampled each of the five available sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Ranch, Sweet & Sour, and Honey Mustard.

You might note a popular sauce missing in our lineup. In the wake of a global horseradish shortage in 2019, Burger King ran into supply issues with its signature Zesty Sauce that have not been remedied still today. While it used to be served with onion rings, this sauce is hard to get a hold of, and according to fans, the locations that do have it can be stingy with how much they give out. Unfortunately, this means we couldn't get our hands on this legendary onion ring dipping sauce.

So, taking out the obvious frontrunner and spicy fan favorite, how do the rest of the BK sauces stack up? We dipped and dunked our way through an order of nuggets, chicken fries, fries, and onion rings. We tested each pairing to (as scientifically as possible) determine the all-around best sauce on the Burger King menu.