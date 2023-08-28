McDonald's Doesn't Have A Bacon McMuffin, So Here's How To Hack One
Given humanity's seemingly near-universal love of bacon, it's a bit odd that McDonald's doesn't carry a bacon version of its iconic Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich. When visiting the chain, customers can get their bacon fix by ordering a biscuit sandwich or McGriddle, both of which feature a combination of egg, cheese, and bacon. However, the McMuffin only comes with two meat options: a sausage patty or a slice of Canadian bacon. As a result, customers will need to get a bit crafty if they want to enjoy their McMuffin with crispy strips of traditional American-style smoky bacon.
If you're using the McDonald's app or ordering in-store via the digital kiosk, begin by selecting the Egg McMuffin as your meal. In addition to the English muffin and egg, this menu option also comes with cheese and Canadian bacon as the default. However, you can choose to customize your order, which then provides an option for the bacon strips. At this point, substitute the bacon strips in place of the Canadian bacon and enjoy the fruits (or rather, meats) of your labor. While you eat, you can ponder why McDonald's doesn't have a bacon McMuffin in the first place.
Where in the world can you get a McDonald's Bacon McMuffin?
It's not entirely true that McDonald's doesn't offer a Bacon McMuffin in its breakfast menu. The product does appear on menus outside the U.S., including the U.K., Cyprus, and Canada, without the need for customization. Much like the hacked American McMuffin, Canada's version of the breakfast sandwich includes egg, cheese (cheddar instead of American), and bacon. Even more puzzling is the fact that American McDonald's locations choose to adorn their Egg McMuffins with Canadian bacon.
If you were hoping for an official explanation as to why McDonald's doesn't offer a bacon McMuffin option in the U.S., the chain, unfortunately, has seemingly never addressed the sandwich's omission on American breakfast menus. One could speculate that sausage patties and Canadian bacon slices can be cooked more efficiently than individual strips of traditional bacon. However, that doesn't explain bacon's inclusion in the other breakfast sandwiches. While bacon-obsessed McDonald's customers may never get their answers, they can fulfill their dreams of a bacon McMuffin at another popular fast food chain.
Is Wendy's eating McDonald's lunch/breakfast?
As reported by Today, Wendy's has added a pair of English muffin sandwiches to its breakfast line-up. Both options include egg and cheese, but customers can either choose a sausage patty or — hold your breath — applewood smoked bacon. The new sandwiches also feature a spread that is made from brown butter infused with black pepper for a blend of sweetness and spice.
It's pretty clear that Wendy's is attempting to horn in on McDonald's breakfast crowd, as the chain famous for its golden arches has, up until now, cornered the English muffin-encased sandwich market. Speaking with Today, McDonald's global chief marketing officer Carl Loredo boldly stated, "We knew that we could create an English muffin sandwich that was better than anybody else's," while also claiming, "the breakfast offerings that've been out there for the last 30 years are tired and boring." While McDonald's most devoted fans are likely to remain loyal to the chain, it's a small comfort to know that bacon lovers in the U.S. have multiple fast and convenient breakfast options at their disposal.