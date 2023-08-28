McDonald's Doesn't Have A Bacon McMuffin, So Here's How To Hack One

Given humanity's seemingly near-universal love of bacon, it's a bit odd that McDonald's doesn't carry a bacon version of its iconic Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich. When visiting the chain, customers can get their bacon fix by ordering a biscuit sandwich or McGriddle, both of which feature a combination of egg, cheese, and bacon. However, the McMuffin only comes with two meat options: a sausage patty or a slice of Canadian bacon. As a result, customers will need to get a bit crafty if they want to enjoy their McMuffin with crispy strips of traditional American-style smoky bacon.

If you're using the McDonald's app or ordering in-store via the digital kiosk, begin by selecting the Egg McMuffin as your meal. In addition to the English muffin and egg, this menu option also comes with cheese and Canadian bacon as the default. However, you can choose to customize your order, which then provides an option for the bacon strips. At this point, substitute the bacon strips in place of the Canadian bacon and enjoy the fruits (or rather, meats) of your labor. While you eat, you can ponder why McDonald's doesn't have a bacon McMuffin in the first place.