Why Actual Cake Doesn't Make The Best Base For Ice Cream Cakes
For a child who lacks the autonomy to govern the volume or frequency of their own dessert intake, few things are more exciting than eating two sweet treats wrapped up in one. For this reason, many of us have fond memories of eating ice cream cake on birthdays and special occasions. In its most classic form, the dessert features a layer (or multiple layers) of cake, ice cream, and frosting.
If you've never made an ice cream cake at home before, you might be surprised to learn that you can't use just any cake recipe for the non-ice-cream layer. A standard cake will dry out in the freezer, putting a damper on what should be a delightful textural experience. In fact, some ice cream cake recipes nix the cake altogether in favor of brownies, a cookie-crumb crust, or another dry layer. If you're after a classic version, though, use thin layers of your favorite kind of foam cake.
Skip thick cake layers
To achieve a perfect ice cream cake that sort of resembles the Dairy Queen, Carvel, or Baskin-Robbins variety you may have grown up with, stick with a base of ultra-moist foam cake, such as sponge cake or angel food cake, sliced into thin layers. Unlike a standard birthday cake made with butter or shortening, foam cakes go light on the fat and heavy on the eggs. Not only does this make them light fluffy, but it also helps them retain their moisture in cool temperatures. The lightness of foam cakes also provides a nice textural contrast to dense ice cream.
If you opt for angel food, try making a version of a strawberry trifle. Start by cutting a loaf (homemade or store-bought) into thin slices and arranging them in the bottom of a parchment-lined cake tin or springform pan. Cover the angel food pieces in softened ice cream, add another layer of cake slices, and cover with more ice cream. Cover the dessert with sliced strawberries and whipped cream after it's chilled in the freezer.
If you want to go the extra mile, consider making Baked Alaska. A combination of sponge cake and ice cream (usually layered) enrobed in meringue and set ablaze, it's a visually stunning treat that celebrity chef, author, and host Andrew Zimmern calls "super easy" despite its reputation as one of the more complicated classic desserts.
Not into foam cakes? Here are some alternative ways to form the base of an ice cream cake.
Think cookies, brownies, and bars
For a unique ice cream cake, skip the cake entirely and form a base out of cookies, brownies, bars, or any other crushable baked good. When bound with a bit of melted butter, almost any crumbly treat can be packed between layers of ice cream and pressed into the bottom of a cake pan for a sturdy foundation that will hold up in the freezer. This is also an excellent opportunity to play with a theme.
For instance, a graham cracker crust would provide the perfect base for a s'mores-themed ice cream cake. You can achieve this by mixing melted butter into blitzed-up graham crackers and pressing the mixture into a pan of your choice, be it a loaf pan, a circular cake pan, or a bundt pan. Then, spread a thick layer of vanilla ice cream (or your other favorite flavor) and swirl in some chocolate fudge and marshmallow fluff using a toothpick. Before serving, decorate with mini toasted marshmallows. You'll hardly notice the absence of actual cake.