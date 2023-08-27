Why Actual Cake Doesn't Make The Best Base For Ice Cream Cakes

To achieve a perfect ice cream cake that sort of resembles the Dairy Queen, Carvel, or Baskin-Robbins variety you may have grown up with, stick with a base of ultra-moist foam cake, such as sponge cake or angel food cake, sliced into thin layers. Unlike a standard birthday cake made with butter or shortening, foam cakes go light on the fat and heavy on the eggs. Not only does this make them light fluffy, but it also helps them retain their moisture in cool temperatures. The lightness of foam cakes also provides a nice textural contrast to dense ice cream.

If you opt for angel food, try making a version of a strawberry trifle. Start by cutting a loaf (homemade or store-bought) into thin slices and arranging them in the bottom of a parchment-lined cake tin or springform pan. Cover the angel food pieces in softened ice cream, add another layer of cake slices, and cover with more ice cream. Cover the dessert with sliced strawberries and whipped cream after it's chilled in the freezer.

If you want to go the extra mile, consider making Baked Alaska. A combination of sponge cake and ice cream (usually layered) enrobed in meringue and set ablaze, it's a visually stunning treat that celebrity chef, author, and host Andrew Zimmern calls "super easy" despite its reputation as one of the more complicated classic desserts.

Not into foam cakes? Here are some alternative ways to form the base of an ice cream cake.