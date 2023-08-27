The Best Method For Properly Storing Fresh Pasta

If you've made fresh pasta and don't want to eat it right away, you can store it in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. You don't want to wait too long, as its flavor and texture are their best immediately after it's made. If you realize you won't eat the pasta in that 24-hour period, then freezing it is the best choice.

To freeze pasta, let it dry for at least 15 minutes first. This way, the pasta won't stick together once it's bundled and stored. Storage is easy — just add the pasta to a freezer-safe container or plastic bag and seal it for future use. Keep in mind, though, that frozen pasta also doesn't have too long of a shelf life. You'll want to use it within eight months.

If you've already prepared a dish with your fresh pasta, and it's now covered in light sauce, you can still freeze it. Once it's been cooked and tossed in sauce, there is no need to let it dry; just pack it into freezer-safe containers or bags, and when you're ready to eat it, heat the container or bag in a bit of warm water to thaw the pasta before reheating it entirely.