The Best Method For Properly Storing Fresh Pasta
Making fresh pasta might seem intimidating, but it's actually an easy process with results that almost always outshine the boxed grocery store version. It only requires two main ingredients — flour and water — though some recipes call for eggs as well. Once you've created your homemade pasta, it's important to store it properly to make sure it retains its freshness as best as possible. The storage methods vary, depending on whether the pasta is raw or cooked, and whether you plan on using it within the next day or within the next month.
Fresh pasta must be either refrigerated or frozen unless you plan to dehydrate it before storing it — which you can! Otherwise, the moisture creates a good environment for bacteria. The same goes for fresh, sealed pasta purchased from the grocery store; it must be refrigerated or frozen — though it has a longer shelf life than the kind you make at home.
The best way to store fresh pasta
If you've made fresh pasta and don't want to eat it right away, you can store it in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. You don't want to wait too long, as its flavor and texture are their best immediately after it's made. If you realize you won't eat the pasta in that 24-hour period, then freezing it is the best choice.
To freeze pasta, let it dry for at least 15 minutes first. This way, the pasta won't stick together once it's bundled and stored. Storage is easy — just add the pasta to a freezer-safe container or plastic bag and seal it for future use. Keep in mind, though, that frozen pasta also doesn't have too long of a shelf life. You'll want to use it within eight months.
If you've already prepared a dish with your fresh pasta, and it's now covered in light sauce, you can still freeze it. Once it's been cooked and tossed in sauce, there is no need to let it dry; just pack it into freezer-safe containers or bags, and when you're ready to eat it, heat the container or bag in a bit of warm water to thaw the pasta before reheating it entirely.
Dehydrating the pasta is another good method for long-term storage
If you want to keep the homemade pasta for several months, you have to let it dry completely before storing it. Make sure the pasta dries fully for about 24 hours in a cool, dry place with no humidity, such as inside the oven (but don't turn the oven on). If you're worried about the pasta sticking together, toss it in a little bit of flour. Once the pasta has been fully dried — it should snap easily when you twist it — you can store it in an airtight container and keep it in the pantry for up to six months.
You can also use a dehydrator to dry it much more quickly. This method takes about two to four hours; just set the temperature to around 135 degrees, then let the pasta dry until it easily snaps. For the longest storage, freezing is your best method, but drying is another solid option. If you're storing it in the refrigerator, the humidity takes a toll quickly, so eat it within 24 hours.