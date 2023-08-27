The Mug Hack To Try For Quick And Easy Omelets

You're in a rush to make it to your morning appointment but know that you don't want to skip your usual hot breakfast. You also don't want to come home to a sink full of dishes to clean later. What can you make that's no-mess, quick, and delicious? Taking a cue from microwave mug cakes, let's meet its savory cousin — the microwave mug omelet.

For its most basic iteration, you need just five items to make this power breakfast. Yes, five items, not five ingredients! They are: a mug, fork, cooking spray, salt, and an egg. Simply coat the inside of a clean mug with cooking spray, then crack an egg into the mug. Sprinkle in a tiny pinch of salt, then stir with the fork. Place everything except the fork (and eggshells) into the microwave and heat it in 30-second increments. Depending on your microwave settings, your omelet could be done in as little as those first 30 seconds, but it should not take longer than two minutes. Remove the mug from the microwave, let it cool for a moment, then enjoy your warm omelet. You can even add a variety of fillings after microwaving your eggs properly.