The Knife Hack That Prevents Citrus From Spritzing All Over The Place

A squeeze of fresh citrus often adds just the right amount of brightness and zest to a dish to transform it from great to absolutely perfect. However, the problem with squeezing that delicious spritz of lemon or lime onto your seafood dinner or into your ice water is that sometimes the citrus wedge fights back and sprays everywhere, making a splashy mess or even catching someone in the eye. Nothing is worse than having burning eyeballs or sticky hands just because you wanted a little extra zing. Luckily, there is an easy hack that can help prevent this — and all you need is a knife.

The best thing about this trick is that you can use it anywhere from your own kitchen table to inside a fancy restaurant, because it is simple, quick, and only requires one tool to pull off. The idea behind it is that by taking a knife and cutting a slit in the lemon or lime wedge, you can direct most of the liquid through that hole instead of allowing it to burst out from any which place and get everywhere. So, how do you do it exactly?