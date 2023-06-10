The Citrus Juicing Hack You Need For Avoiding A Splashy Mess

Juicing a lemon can be a painful task, not because there's anything all that hard about cutting a lemon and giving it a squeeze, but because the juice gets everywhere. It gets into cuts you didn't know about, under fingernails, and in the worst cases, into unsuspecting eyeballs. All of this just to spike your daily lemon water or to make a batch of lemon curd.

Suffer under the tyranny of wayward lemon juice no longer. Free yourself from the shackles of citrus, and make juicing one as easy as it should be with this simple kitchen hack: Instead of squeezing a citrus wedge and hoping for the best, make a simple slit in the fruit with a knife before you squeeze. This will release some of the juice and also give it an exit point so that it trickles out more gently.

The reason that citrus is so feisty to begin with is because the juice is contained in a series of tiny compartments that are broken when the fruit is squeezed. These are called juice sacs. It's the part of the fruit that you're trying to break when you roll a lemon before you juice it to loosen up and express some of the liquid before you even cut into it.