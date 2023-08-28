Semi-Dried Tomatoes Are The Canned Staple You Need To Try

Tomatoes dried in the sun, otherwise known as sun-dried tomatoes, are usually imported from the Mediterranean. They have that gorgeous red hue that sings of summer days and oily charcuterie boards. While these gems perfectly garnish a salad or shine when sat atop a bowl of pasta, they can be chewy and lack that sweeter tomato nuance. Luckily canned semi-dried tomatoes are the answer to this conundrum.

Semi-dried tomatoes, also called sun-blushed or sun-kissed tomatoes, are plump and juicy. They bring a burst of sweetness that's more succulent than their dryer sisters. Even in the dead of winter, they are a canned staple that will make any dish feel sun-kissed. You can simply use them as an addition to an antipasti board or as a topping for bruschetta. With an appealing orangey-red shine, they wonderfully exaggerate the sweeter-umami essence of tomatoes and add a fresher texture than their sun-dried counterpart. Semi-dried tomatoes are a convenient kitchen addition, simply waiting to give you a burst of summer flavor whenever you need it.