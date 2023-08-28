Semi-Dried Tomatoes Are The Canned Staple You Need To Try
Tomatoes dried in the sun, otherwise known as sun-dried tomatoes, are usually imported from the Mediterranean. They have that gorgeous red hue that sings of summer days and oily charcuterie boards. While these gems perfectly garnish a salad or shine when sat atop a bowl of pasta, they can be chewy and lack that sweeter tomato nuance. Luckily canned semi-dried tomatoes are the answer to this conundrum.
Semi-dried tomatoes, also called sun-blushed or sun-kissed tomatoes, are plump and juicy. They bring a burst of sweetness that's more succulent than their dryer sisters. Even in the dead of winter, they are a canned staple that will make any dish feel sun-kissed. You can simply use them as an addition to an antipasti board or as a topping for bruschetta. With an appealing orangey-red shine, they wonderfully exaggerate the sweeter-umami essence of tomatoes and add a fresher texture than their sun-dried counterpart. Semi-dried tomatoes are a convenient kitchen addition, simply waiting to give you a burst of summer flavor whenever you need it.
The bridge between fresh and sun-dried tomatoes
The best way to illustrate exactly why you must try canned semi-dried tomatoes is to describe them as a bridge between the fresh and sun-dried tomato varieties. The drying process of sun-dried tomatoes does not require sunlight, but can reach this dehydrated texture in a low-temperature oven. The same can be achieved for semi-dried tomatoes. However, this variety is only partially dried, unlike sun-dried tomatoes, which are dried until all moisture has been removed.
Of course, you can find oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, which seem to retain some juicy tomato flesh, but semi-dried tomatoes are softer still and supple. When bitten into, they should have that satisfying release of juice and tender breaking of the tomato skin. This makes them extremely tempting to eat straight from the jar. The moisture left inside semi-dried tomatoes has a sweeter and more concentrated flavor than fresh tomatoes. Yet it is not as intense as the sun-dried variety, which can mirror the aromas of tomato paste, a ruling, and intense flavor.
Don't remove the blush
It's best to avoid mixing semi-dried tomatoes into recipes that involve boiling or prolonged cooking; instead, embrace their partially dehydrated essence precisely as it is out of the jar. The moist texture of semi-dried tomatoes makes them a fantastic fresh topping on pizza, accompanied by fresh salad, shaved parmesan, and torn mozzarella. In a similar fashion, mixing these red gems into salads or slicing a few into an Italian sub will give the dish a fabulous hint of color and a nostalgic taste of sunny days.
A popular brand of semi-dried tomatoes is Pomodoraccio, which combines partially dried tomatoes with herbs, spices, wine vinegar, and sunflower oil. This brand can be purchased online from Chefshop, and although they may appear pricey at $18.95 per jar, the tomatoes are handpicked in Italy. Just imagine the Italian sunshine flavor that these beauties will impart. While there are a plethora of Italian tomato varieties to become acquainted with, consider as well how the canned type can also broaden your tomato repertoire. The convenience of canned semi-dried tomatoes enables you to tap into the essence of sun-kissed tomatoes whenever the occasion arises.