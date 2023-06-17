11 Italian Tomato Varieties To Get To Know

Tomatoes are the heart and soul of Italian cuisine. With its deep red color and luscious, succulent sweetness, biting into one of these beauties is unlike any experience you ever had. Originally hailing from Latin America, the tomato found its perfect home in the sunny southern regions of Italy during the 15th century. Italians quickly adopted this new ingredient, and it soon became a cornerstone of their cuisine. Today, Italy boasts some of the world's most cherished heirloom tomato varieties, lovingly tended to by generations of Italian farmers.

There's nothing quite like the taste and smell of a perfectly ripe Italian tomato. From Vesuviani tomatoes that are grown in the mineral-rich volcanic soil of Mount Vesuvius, to the world-renowned San Marzan tomato, which is famous for creating the most authentic Italian sauces, each variety is simply delicious. A dash of quality sea salt is all you'll need to savor the flavors.