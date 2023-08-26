The Reason Your Vanilla Shake From McDonald's Might Taste A Little Off

McDonald's milkshakes have been the talk of the town in recent months, thanks to the Grimace Shake, which cast the franchise in a mysterious purple glow in June to celebrate the 52nd birthday of the elusive McDonaldland character of the same name. But as McDonald's fans know, the novelty of the shake isn't its only talking point. Customers can't seem to agree on its flavor, even after droves of them took to social media to try to get some answers on what the alleged "mixed berry" treat actually tastes like.

At least customers can rely on good old vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry to always taste the same, right? Well, according to some customer feedback, even the chain's standard flavors can occasionally taste like something else, a flavor you can't quite put your finger on. Unlike the Grimace conundrum, however, this mystery has been solved.

According to a TikTok confession from former McDonald's employee Dessy Joseph, McDonald's shakes can take on syrup from other flavors that haven't been thoroughly cleared out of the machines.