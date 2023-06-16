McDonald's Customers Can't Agree On The New Grimace Shake's Flavor
Internet users are still shaking their heads over "the dress," a perplexing garment that became a viral internet phenomenon in 2015. To this day, viewers have yet to come to a consensus as to whether the dress in question is white and gold or blue and black. As of this week, McDonald's new limited-edition Grimace Shake appears to be causing a similar discord among fans.
The shake, which has taken over McDonald's social media presence in honor of the McDonaldland character Grimace's 52nd birthday, is most definitely purple. What's not so clear is how it tastes, despite McDonald's claims that it's made with vanilla soft serve, berry flavors, and "inspired by Grimace's iconic color and sweetness."
Ever since the shake's nationwide release as part of the Grimace Birthday Meal on June 12, customers have taken to Twitter to share their conflicting reviews. It seems the sweet treat is just as mysterious as its namesake.
You say Fruity Pebbles, I say bubblegum
The Grimace Shake doesn't taste like mixed berries and vanilla to all McDonald's customers. One Twitter user says it tastes like Fruity Pebbles, while another says it tastes like "blueberry cream pies." Yet another likens it to the chain's strawberry shake, with others saying it reminds them of bubblegum, Fruit Loops, or even artificial grape.
"I wanted to get a milkshake today and asked the McDonald's drive-thru what flavor the Grimace shake was and she just responded 'Grimace,'" tweeted another customer, to which another speculated that the flavor comes from the milk of Grimace itself.
Considering the elusiveness of McDonald's "fuzzy purple bestie," as the company refers to Grimace in a press release, it's no surprise that his birthday shake is equally mystifying. "Our timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes, and of course — ambiguous nature," writes the company. It seems the public may never come to a consensus on this mystery flavor.