McDonald's Customers Can't Agree On The New Grimace Shake's Flavor

Internet users are still shaking their heads over "the dress," a perplexing garment that became a viral internet phenomenon in 2015. To this day, viewers have yet to come to a consensus as to whether the dress in question is white and gold or blue and black. As of this week, McDonald's new limited-edition Grimace Shake appears to be causing a similar discord among fans.

The shake, which has taken over McDonald's social media presence in honor of the McDonaldland character Grimace's 52nd birthday, is most definitely purple. What's not so clear is how it tastes, despite McDonald's claims that it's made with vanilla soft serve, berry flavors, and "inspired by Grimace's iconic color and sweetness."

Ever since the shake's nationwide release as part of the Grimace Birthday Meal on June 12, customers have taken to Twitter to share their conflicting reviews. It seems the sweet treat is just as mysterious as its namesake.