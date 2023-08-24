Should You Really Give Ice Cream A Chance As A Burger Topping?

From smash burgers to multiple patties stacked tall, a burger can be more than beef between two buns. Over-the-top, outrageous, or curious burger toppings have become part of the food conversation. While ice cream might be the dessert following that juicy burger, there is an argument that it should be on the burger itself.

Putting aside the temperature difference, the idea of ice cream on a burger stems from a simple flavor pairing: Sweet and savory. Taste buds have different flavor receptors, and while a balanced dish usually hits all five taste elements — sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami — how those components work together makes the overall eating experience enjoyable.

In 2012, Shirley Gawlik's Ice Cream All Beef Burger earned the title Perfect Burger as well as Juiciest Burger and Consumer-Friendly Burger prizes from the 2012 New York State Fair. It mixed vanilla ice cream in the beef patty and a pesto topping. Mixing the ice cream into the ground meat ensured the burger wasn't dry. A single bite hit all the flavor notes when contrasted with pepper, spinach, and tomatoes.

While Gawlik's recipe might not be gracing the food TikTok trends, the idea has merit. Creamy, tangy, and sweet can stand side by side with a hearty, juicy burger. For the person who loves that sweet-salty combination of dipping fries into a milkshake, it might be time to add a spoonful on top of that burger. The condiment conversation just opened a new chapter for discussion.