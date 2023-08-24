Should You Really Give Ice Cream A Chance As A Burger Topping?
From smash burgers to multiple patties stacked tall, a burger can be more than beef between two buns. Over-the-top, outrageous, or curious burger toppings have become part of the food conversation. While ice cream might be the dessert following that juicy burger, there is an argument that it should be on the burger itself.
Putting aside the temperature difference, the idea of ice cream on a burger stems from a simple flavor pairing: Sweet and savory. Taste buds have different flavor receptors, and while a balanced dish usually hits all five taste elements — sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami — how those components work together makes the overall eating experience enjoyable.
In 2012, Shirley Gawlik's Ice Cream All Beef Burger earned the title Perfect Burger as well as Juiciest Burger and Consumer-Friendly Burger prizes from the 2012 New York State Fair. It mixed vanilla ice cream in the beef patty and a pesto topping. Mixing the ice cream into the ground meat ensured the burger wasn't dry. A single bite hit all the flavor notes when contrasted with pepper, spinach, and tomatoes.
While Gawlik's recipe might not be gracing the food TikTok trends, the idea has merit. Creamy, tangy, and sweet can stand side by side with a hearty, juicy burger. For the person who loves that sweet-salty combination of dipping fries into a milkshake, it might be time to add a spoonful on top of that burger. The condiment conversation just opened a new chapter for discussion.
How to balance flavor when ice cream is a burger topping
Although the classic lettuce, tomato, and onion toppings bring flavor and texture to a burger, the untraditional flavor zone can offer a unique eating experience. Even though spicy cheese, globally inspired condiments, or even potato chips might be adventurous for some, adding a scoop of ice cream on top of that patty adds to the adventure. The idea can be pretty palatable when cooks think of that dollop less as a dessert and more as a flavor enhancer.
Ice cream uses a creme anglaise as its base, a custard sauce not limited to sweet applications. Like French cuisine incorporating vanilla into savory dishes for flavor roundness, that scoop of ice cream can balance the spiciness of habanero pepper, highlight the earthiness of the char, or add a buttery note to lean meat. Instead of focusing on a single component, the cook contemplates how all the ingredients work harmoniously to make a satisfying bite.
The idea is similar to other drizzle sauces, a layer of mayonnaise, or even a dollop of creme fraiche. It's the dairy layer to that total burger build. For example, some people prefer the spreadable texture of a gournay cheese versus a simple slice. Combining that cheese with a bit of ice cream could bring a more layered flavor topping than just melted American cheese. The flavor should be the focus when choosing a burger topping, and the condiment aisle might hold only some possibilities.
Could ice cream invite cooks to scoop more flavor possibilities?
While some people rarely stray from traditional recipes, others are willing to take a flavor leap. Although using ice cream as a burger condiment seems like a food dare, the concept isn't too far outside the bowl. Savory ice cream is having a moment, showing that scoop's flavor diversity.
Some people might have shaken their heads at Everything Bagel Ice Cream or Mayonnaise Ice Cream. The reality is that many foods can cross between the sweet and savory worlds. A sprinkling of salt can bring out the sweetness in a recipe. Cracked pepper adds depth. No one wants a dish to be just one note. Appreciating how ingredients work together is the goal; a dish's presentation is only sometimes the primary concern.
Savory ice cream might not be the biggest draw on the ice cream truck, but it implores cooks to look at the food differently. When creating a depth of flavor, the pantry should not be limited to just a single shelf of options. That scoop of ice cream might thicken a sauce, balance overly acidic notes, or be the conversation starter around the table. As long as the final taste is enjoyable, the path to the plate does not have to be narrow. From savory ice cream for dessert to chawanmushi for breakfast, the food conversation does not always have to fit onto a tiny plate.