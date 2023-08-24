Add Some Halal-Style White Sauce To Your Burger For The Perfect Tang

Every burger eater has their own favorite combinations of buns, patties, toppings, and condiments. However, once in a while, a new ingredient idea comes along that's too enticing to ignore. This time, it's halal-style white sauce on the mind, and it'll add the perfect tang to your burgers.

This style of white sauce comes from the halal carts of New York City, which, according to Eater, serve "some combination of rice, greens, and halal meat either in a shallow foil dish or in a sandwich, usually with a red and white sauce to top it all off." This white sauce is said to be related to tzatziki, the Greek yogurt and cucumber condiment commonly served with gyros.

The white sauce's kick is definitely acidic in nature, making it ideal to brighten up an otherwise heavy dish of meats and carbs. The perfect place to try it outside of its original setting is then a big juicy hamburger to cut through the fat of the patty and starch of the buns. And those familiar with halal-style platters already know that the sauce goes well with different proteins (including falafels!), which means that it'll work with any kind of patty.