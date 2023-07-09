The Freezer Hack That'll Save That Leftover Wine From Going To Waste

It's an age-old dilemma; once you open a bottle of wine, it begins to oxidize, meaning it will transform in taste and quality over the next several days. While a bottle of wine may be easily finished by some consumers or by couples or groups, many times, this isn't the case. Whether you're single, your partner doesn't drink, or you simply opened a bottle to use a small amount in a recipe, having a bottle of wine you can't finish within a few days creates a dilemma because you don't want the wine (and hence your money) to go to waste. There are gadgets out there to help keep wine fresh, but they can only extend its useful life for so long; they don't create a solution for longer-term storage of wine. Luckily, there's a hack for storing wine longer than a few days.

Contrary to popular belief, however, wine can be frozen. While freezing and thawing wine alters its flavor, thawed wine is still suitable for culinary use. To freeze leftover wine, portion it out into an ice tray. These wine cubes can be used later when needed for cooking.