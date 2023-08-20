The Simple Freezer Hack For Perfectly Sliced Meat

Depending on why you're freezing meat, there are different ways to go about it. If you're using the preparation trick because you're planning to slice it a few minutes later, pop the meat into the freezer right on the cutting board you plan to use. (There's no need to cover it, as it will only be in there for a little while.) This way, you don't have to transfer the meat when you're ready to prep it.

You might find that you don't need all of the meat and want to freeze the rest. In this case, you should be mindful that meat exposed to moisture and air will develop freezer burn, so be sure to wrap it tightly in both plastic wrap and aluminum foil. This will prevent the meat from that exposure, and it will stay fresh for up to 12 months.

Once that date passes, the meat will still be alright to consume, but keep in mind that it could lose some of its flavor, color, and texture. Regardless, the freezer is your friend when it comes to storing and preparing meat.