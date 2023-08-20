The Simple Freezer Hack For Perfectly Sliced Meat
Protein is an essential part of any balanced meal. And while there are plenty of ways to get it, meat is a big one. When you're chopping chicken for skewers or slicing steak for a stir fry, an important part of meat preparation is making sure it's cut or sliced evenly. Otherwise, the meat will cook at different times; thin pieces will be done sooner than thicker ones, and that could leave you with half of the meat over- or under-cooked. But refrigerated and room-temperature meat can be soft and move around easily, which can make it difficult to separate — that's why you should freeze your meat first. Allowing the meat to harden slightly makes it firmer and easier for using a knife.
By letting the meat firm up, you're keeping it more intact when it's time to cut it. This means your knife can work through it with ease, and you don't have to worry about those uneven pieces.
Freeze your meat before trying to cut or slice it
There is a method here, though. You don't want to leave your meat in the freezer overnight; that will make it hard as a rock, which means it will be nearly impossible to cut through. Plus, you risk damaging your knife or injuring yourself. Rather, keep it in the freezer long enough for its exterior to get a little firmer.
It won't need more than 30 minutes, and it may need even less time, depending on the meat's thickness. The end result is meat that holds together better, letting you slice or chop it evenly. Each piece gets cooked to the same doneness, which makes the overall dish come together better.
This hack works on extra-thin meat, too, such as bacon. If you've ever tried to chop uncooked bacon, you probably know that it wiggles around no matter how sharp your knife is. By putting thin meat in the freezer for even 20 minutes, you're saving yourself plenty of hassle with prep work.
The easiest way to freeze meat
Depending on why you're freezing meat, there are different ways to go about it. If you're using the preparation trick because you're planning to slice it a few minutes later, pop the meat into the freezer right on the cutting board you plan to use. (There's no need to cover it, as it will only be in there for a little while.) This way, you don't have to transfer the meat when you're ready to prep it.
You might find that you don't need all of the meat and want to freeze the rest. In this case, you should be mindful that meat exposed to moisture and air will develop freezer burn, so be sure to wrap it tightly in both plastic wrap and aluminum foil. This will prevent the meat from that exposure, and it will stay fresh for up to 12 months.
Once that date passes, the meat will still be alright to consume, but keep in mind that it could lose some of its flavor, color, and texture. Regardless, the freezer is your friend when it comes to storing and preparing meat.