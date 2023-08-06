Bacon Rules You Should Never Break

Bacon can be found in countless recipes, and what was once a slice of simple meat enjoyed on its own now finds its way into burgers, brownies, and even jam. But amidst all this, you should never forget about the joy of bacon on its own. Bacon's complex taste comes from its lengthy production process, which starts with the belly of pigs reared on a varied, nutritious diet.

The pork belly is then brined and smoked, with the types of wood used, including apple, hickory, or maple, each of them giving the meat its own unique flavor. Finally, the belly is sliced into bacon pieces, which inevitably end up in our skillets, and then on our plates.

When bacon is made well, all these stages are performed with love, care, and attention. And this makes getting it right in the kitchen even more important so that you don't end up ruining a quality product with poor technique. But cooking bacon, like anything else, is a process, and there are certain rules that you should follow to the letter to get the best from your meat.