The Best Meat-To-Fat Ratio For A Delicious Ragu

Ragù: a simple yet rich and filling sauce for pasta, made by simmering crushed tomatoes with hearty ground beef and pork and a medley of other delectable aromatics. Getting that ragù the perfect velvety consistency takes time and care, but it all starts with an important decision: what meat to put in the pot. Overall, you want about an 80/20 meat-to-fat ratio, regardless of your protein choice.

When cooking anything with ground meat, it's important to consider the meat-to-fat ratio. Fat content affects everything from the flavor to the texture of a finished dish; it can be the difference between a delectable, tender burger or meatball and a grease bomb (or a dried-up puck of meat). Getting that balance right is essential, but it can be a tricky line to walk, especially when different dishes require different levels of fat to ensure tenderness and flavor.

For ragù, the best ratio depends on how much pork you'll be putting in (pork typically has a higher fat content than beef). For a 50/50 mix of ground pork and ground beef, 90/10 ground beef works well, or even 100% lean.