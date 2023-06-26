The Only Kitchen Tool Needed For Crushed Tomatoes In A Flash

It can be fun to geek out over the best kitchen gadgets on the market, especially if they let you do something completely new with your cooking or baking. We don't all have unlimited kitchen storage though, so the most important tools just might be the most versatile. One of the best examples of this is the box grater.

Box graters are meant for so much more than just grating cheese. Just choose a side and you've got a totally different task. The box grater is ideal for slicing, zesting, and shredding fruits and vegetables in one convenient package.

Beyond saving time in your average prep it can also give you perfect crushed tomatoes without having to go through the task of removing their skins. It might sound too good to be true, but by grating your fresh tomatoes instead of going for the canned stuff you can easily have that bright, fresh zing of a tomato straight from the garden in your favorite sauces and soups.