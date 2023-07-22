There's Actually A Difference Between Ground Meat And Minced Meat

What is a common ingredient in much-loved dishes like chili con carne, shepherd's pie, and spaghetti bolognese? Meat would be a safe answer, but specifying whether it is ground or minced meat might get you more points. These two terms are often used interchangeably to describe finely chopped meat — usually from beef, lamb or pork, or poultry. In British or Australian recipes, there is a leaning toward minced meat, while in the United States, the term ground meat is more prevalent.

However, the two have subtle differences, primarily in the meat content, texture, and usage. One of the most important differences is that ground meat is not 100% meat, as it includes ingredients such as water, soy, or fat from other animals. In addition, ground meat can consist of two different meat sources, such as beef and pork. So, it helps to pay extra attention to the label because it will have the breakdown of the meat as well as the ratio of the meat to other ingredients.

Minced meat is more straightforward as it is 100% meat from one animal source, including the skeletal muscles and tendons, and does not include additional ingredients.