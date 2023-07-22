There's Actually A Difference Between Ground Meat And Minced Meat
What is a common ingredient in much-loved dishes like chili con carne, shepherd's pie, and spaghetti bolognese? Meat would be a safe answer, but specifying whether it is ground or minced meat might get you more points. These two terms are often used interchangeably to describe finely chopped meat — usually from beef, lamb or pork, or poultry. In British or Australian recipes, there is a leaning toward minced meat, while in the United States, the term ground meat is more prevalent.
However, the two have subtle differences, primarily in the meat content, texture, and usage. One of the most important differences is that ground meat is not 100% meat, as it includes ingredients such as water, soy, or fat from other animals. In addition, ground meat can consist of two different meat sources, such as beef and pork. So, it helps to pay extra attention to the label because it will have the breakdown of the meat as well as the ratio of the meat to other ingredients.
Minced meat is more straightforward as it is 100% meat from one animal source, including the skeletal muscles and tendons, and does not include additional ingredients.
Ground meat and minced meat have different textures
For ground and minced meat, the process starts with acquiring a suitable chunk of meat, perhaps beef chuck, which is economical and has enough marbling for both fat and flavor.
Grinding meat is a somewhat industrial process as it requires a meat grinder. If you have one at home, grab a meat cleaver and hack the cut of meat into smaller bits depending on the size of the meat grinder. Bon Appétit suggests cooling the meat in the fridge before grinding it because warm meat will smear rather than chop evenly. Finally, feed it carefully through the grinder until the meat comes out in smooth, uniform strands.
In comparison, minced meat is simply meat that is finely chopped either by knife or food processor. Because of the handmade quality, minced meat can be chunkier and more textured due to the finely chopped skeletal muscle bits. This quality allows it to hold its shape and chewy texture even after it is cooked.
Use ground meat in burgers and mince meat in cottage or shepherd's pie
There are numerous dishes to make with ground beef, but making it into burgers is relatively quick and easy. Choose ground beef with a ratio of 80% beef to 20% fat so the patties are juicy rather than dry. Season and combine the ground beef with spices and Worcestershire sauce and divide equally into patties. The following steps to assembling the burgers are all about individual preference; maybe you like it classic, just with cheese and tomatoes, or fancy it with some blue cheese and apples.
As for minced meat, it is a key feature in cottage pie (beef) and shepherd's pie (lamb). When making shepherd's pie, not all minced meats are alike. Mince from lamb shoulders, for example, has more marbling and a more robust flavor, but often this is not obvious if you are reaching out for a generic pack of minced meat in a supermarket.
It is also hard to imagine how minced meat can be used in sweet dishes, but British Christmas mince pies used to be filled with a mixture of minced meat, dried fruits, spices, and brandy or other spirits. Over time, this evolved into a mixture of fruits, spices, and sugar, without actual meat, but the mince pie name lived on.