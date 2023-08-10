Where Is SubSafe From Shark Tank Today?
Nothing is more disappointing than a soggy submarine sandwich, particularly when you're using a cooler. It seems impossible to keep the sandwich fresh while ensuring it keeps its shape. This was the exact inspiration for SubSafe, a product invented by Floridian couple Adam and Desiree Haller. The SubSafe is an adjustable 6" and 12" container that's crush-proof, floatable, and waterproof. Available in various colors, the storage unit keeps subs at their best during fishing or outdoor expeditions.
The Hallers appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 10, back in January 2019; Adam Haller recalled selling the pair's fishing boat to get the product off the ground. When appearing on "Shark Tank," the couple asked for $50,000 in exchange for 13% equity. The brand had only been operating for three months and had made a little more than $40,000 in sales. This was met with shocked reactions from the Sharks, who then explained why (or why not) they could make a deal for the sub-saving container.
The Hallers secured a deal with two of the Sharks, and their SubSafe product line has continued to thrive and expand. It now includes many other variations of cooler-friendly containers; fans may have already spotted them at Publix or on Amazon.
White, wheat, or rye — it all stays dry
When presenting SubSafe on "Shark Tank," the couple explained how the unit is made from high-quality plastic and comes with three pieces so customers can shorten or widen the container. The ends of the unit are flattened so they can be used as cups or bowls, while the whole container can also be used as dry storage for keys, a phone, or a wallet. It retails at $17.95 but costs only a little more than $2 to make. The low-profit margin of the SubSafe was due to little investment in marketing the product.
Lori Greiner stated that although she liked the product's name, it was too narrow a line for her to invest in. Kevin O'Leary considered making a deal, contemplating developing the company's digital platform and organizing a partnership with a retailer. However, he seemed to talk himself out of it, realizing he was unsure how he would receive any profit returns.
In the end, Charles Barkley and Mark Cuban joined forces to offer Adam and Desiree $100,000 for 25% equity (split between both Sharks) to "invest in marketing." Desiree and Adam Haller accepted the offer gleefully.
The aftermath of the Tank
In July 2019, the couple announced that SubSafe was available at more than 600 locations in Florida, including Wawa, Publix, and Bed Bath & Beyond stores. (Imagine keeping your Publix sub sandwich fresher for longer in one of these containers).
The rollout was so popular that the inventory sold out, and this continued for almost up to a year after the episode aired, causing brief delays with its availability. This was what Desiree Haller described as a "learning curve," as they did not expect such a popular reception after "Shark Tank."
On the "Outside The Tank" podcast, Haller revealed that when the couple appeared on "Shark Tank," there were already other product ideas alongside the classic sub container. But revealing their whole hand on the show wasn't possible when they hadn't yet secured the patent for the product. In the first year, Haller discussed launching an extra lid, as this was requested by multiple customers who wanted to use the containers to hold two 6-inch subs.
Business is thriving
As of 2021, Subsafe's net worth was estimated at $4 million, and its product line has continued to diversify. This includes the SnackSafe, IceSafe, Charcuterie Safe, and SubSafe² (for square sandwiches). The company also launched a WineSafe container in 2020, which consists of a reusable stopper in case the wine is open and a koozie to preserve the temperature of the wine for up to three hours. There are also multiple accessories and customizable labels.
The SubSafe container is also available through Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 stars and reviews that praise its convenience.
As well as the growth of the product line, SubSafe's digital marketing has improved. As Desiree Haller mentioned on the Wild Business Growth podcast, SubSafe has expanded to social media channels, such as Instagram and TikTok, allowing the founders to give the brand a "real" vibe. The company's growth has been positive; since the release of the Charcuterie Safe, the product has already sold out three times. It's unsurprising when charcuterie can be so versatile — dessert charcuterie, anyone?
'A cooler lifestyle'
SubSafe has adopted the slogan "a cooler lifestyle," and it entails being a go-to brand for anyone who's loading up a cooler. This entails both responding to customers' needs and broadening the company's product line. On the Wild Business Growth podcast, Desiree Haller also discussed how her inspiration comes from social media and how continuing to develop the brand from it is extremely important.
While SubSafe continues to revel in the victory of its new product, the Charcuterie Safe, it remains uncertain what the brand might release next. (With the success of its products so far, it's no surprise that the duo may want to keep future ideas under the table.)
From its humble beginnings on "Shark Tank" to its current flourishing enterprise, SubSafe's remarkable journey only heightens the excitement surrounding the brand's future endeavors. It looks like Charles Barkley and Mark Cuban made the right call.