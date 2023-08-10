Where Is SubSafe From Shark Tank Today?

Nothing is more disappointing than a soggy submarine sandwich, particularly when you're using a cooler. It seems impossible to keep the sandwich fresh while ensuring it keeps its shape. This was the exact inspiration for SubSafe, a product invented by Floridian couple Adam and Desiree Haller. The SubSafe is an adjustable 6" and 12" container that's crush-proof, floatable, and waterproof. Available in various colors, the storage unit keeps subs at their best during fishing or outdoor expeditions.

The Hallers appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 10, back in January 2019; Adam Haller recalled selling the pair's fishing boat to get the product off the ground. When appearing on "Shark Tank," the couple asked for $50,000 in exchange for 13% equity. The brand had only been operating for three months and had made a little more than $40,000 in sales. This was met with shocked reactions from the Sharks, who then explained why (or why not) they could make a deal for the sub-saving container.

The Hallers secured a deal with two of the Sharks, and their SubSafe product line has continued to thrive and expand. It now includes many other variations of cooler-friendly containers; fans may have already spotted them at Publix or on Amazon.