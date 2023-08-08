Taco Bell Is Celebrating Its Taco Tuesday Victory With Free Food
Taco Bell just won a monumental trademark victory. According to the iconic Tex-Mex chain's website, Taco Bell was successful in petitioning Taco John's, a fellow taco purveyor, to relinquish its Taco Tuesday trademark claim. Now, restaurants all over the nation (with the exception of New Jersey, where a separate trademark still exists) can honor Taco Tuesday however they see fit. As for Taco Bell, the fast-food establishment is celebrating the win by offering its devoted customers tacos on the house. From August 15 to September 5, customers at the chain can score a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday.
Per Today, no purchase is necessary to score this popular item, which features beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese encased in a zesty Doritos shell. However, the free taco is just the tip of the iceberg. In an effort to show the Taco Tuesday victory truly benefits everyone, Taco Bell is offering a one-of-a-kind Free-For-All deal that includes Mexican restaurants across the United States.
Celebrate Taco Tuesday with Taco Bell and DoorDash
If you have a hankering for Mexican food on September 12, Taco Bell and DoorDash have you covered. When you order food from any participating dining establishment that offers Mexican fare, Taco Bell will help pay for your order. In fact, the chain has earmarked a whopping $5 million for the free-for-all, which is intended to benefit businesses as well as customers.
Speaking with Today, the U.S. chief marketing officer for Taco Bell Taylor Montgomery explained, "When tacos win, we all win ... we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else."
And according to the trademark FAQ page on Taco Bell's website, free use of Taco Tuesday was the overall goal of the campaign. The chain never intended to "take over the trademark" but instead proclaimed that restaurants "all across the nation should be able to celebrate Taco Tuesday."