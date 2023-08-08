Taco Bell Is Celebrating Its Taco Tuesday Victory With Free Food

If you have a hankering for Mexican food on September 12, Taco Bell and DoorDash have you covered. When you order food from any participating dining establishment that offers Mexican fare, Taco Bell will help pay for your order. In fact, the chain has earmarked a whopping $5 million for the free-for-all, which is intended to benefit businesses as well as customers.

Speaking with Today, the U.S. chief marketing officer for Taco Bell Taylor Montgomery explained, "When tacos win, we all win ... we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else."

And according to the trademark FAQ page on Taco Bell's website, free use of Taco Tuesday was the overall goal of the campaign. The chain never intended to "take over the trademark" but instead proclaimed that restaurants "all across the nation should be able to celebrate Taco Tuesday."