Why The Cheesecake Factory Claims To Have Invented 'Upscale Casual Dining'
When you think of upscale casual dining, what restaurant comes to mind? For many, The Cheesecake Factory is a top contender. But did you know that the popular chain claims to have invented this dining category? David Overton, The Cheesecake Factory's Founder and current CEO and Chairman of the Board, told VICE, "We coined the phrase 'upscale casual dining.' And with the dev[elopment] of the food, the money we put into the decor, it became upscale casual dining."
But what exactly does the term upscale casual dining mean these days? It's a term used to describe the middle ground between the high-end fine dining experience and fast-casual restaurants. It offers a more relaxed atmosphere and a diverse menu but still maintains a level of familiarity, sophistication, and quality. According to the United States National Park Service, upscale casual dining restaurants offer, among many other things, "table service and dining ambiance [that] are more casual than fine dining but more formal than family casual."
One look over The Cheesecake Factory's seemingly never-ending menu and timeless decor, and the term does seem to personify the restaurant. But with over 300 locations worldwide, has the Cheesecake Factory stayed true to its initial concept of upscale casual dining? To answer that, we'll have to explore the restaurant's trajectory and whether it has succeeded in continuing to offer its guests exceptional quality and delicious dining experiences.
The history of The Cheesecake Factory
Inspired by his parents' successful cheesecake business in Detroit, David Overton set out to create a restaurant that focused on cheesecakes as the star, building out a menu and service around that. And since opening its doors in Beverly Hills in 1978, The Cheesecake Factory has certainly become a staple in America's restaurant industry — just look at the incredible amount of money the restaurant makes per year.
The success is, in part, due to Overton's dream of serving the "Cadillac of cheesecakes" in a unique, identifiable setting. When speaking about the restaurant's interior decor, he told VICE he drew inspiration from a "bathhouse in New York" and another bathhouse that "had the columns made into Egyptian columns." It was these details that "kind of became some things that people really talked about." While the upscale casual dining restaurant's decor is mostly mocked online today, with one Twitter user referring to it as a "postmodern design hellscape," it's also what has helped The Cheesecake Factory stand out among a sea of similar dining options.
However, inspiration from surrounding restaurants sparked the idea of the upscale casual dining concept. Overton told Thrillist, "When I ate at other restaurants during this time, I was able to take some of the more complex recipes, more expensive dishes, and bring them down to casual dining." Browse the 250-item menu, and you'll find what feel to be high-end dishes at relatively inexpensive pricing.
What do diners think?
While the Cheesecake Factory has certainly expanded its reach, some may question the restaurant's ability to maintain its reputation as an upscale casual dining establishment (for example, they don't make their cheesecakes fresh anymore). However, it seems that despite its rapid growth, many diners still consider The Cheesecake Factory to be the epitome of upscale casual dining.
Food Network star and pastry chef Zac Young told Vox that "The Cheesecake Factory is the Michelin three stars of chain restaurants" before going on to say that the chain restaurant's consistency is impressive. "Their quality, their execution, and consistency across the country — it is always the same." Regular diners told the publication that the restaurant is similar to "a mall food court with table service" and that it's "not that pricey compared to most nice restaurants."
How do they do it? It's all in the details. From the lavish decor to the overwhelmingly extensive menu, every aspect of the dining experience is crafted to exude a sense of luxury while still maintaining a laid-back atmosphere. Rick McCormack, The Cheesecake Factory's former VP of design, ultimately believes it's all about giving guests value for their money. "Its success comes from offering something for everyone," he told Vox. "A large group can go there and everyone will be able to find something they like at a reasonable cost." It's a classic case of being able to have your (cheese)cake and eat it too.