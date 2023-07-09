Why The Cheesecake Factory Claims To Have Invented 'Upscale Casual Dining'

When you think of upscale casual dining, what restaurant comes to mind? For many, The Cheesecake Factory is a top contender. But did you know that the popular chain claims to have invented this dining category? David Overton, The Cheesecake Factory's Founder and current CEO and Chairman of the Board, told VICE, "We coined the phrase 'upscale casual dining.' And with the dev[elopment] of the food, the money we put into the decor, it became upscale casual dining."

But what exactly does the term upscale casual dining mean these days? It's a term used to describe the middle ground between the high-end fine dining experience and fast-casual restaurants. It offers a more relaxed atmosphere and a diverse menu but still maintains a level of familiarity, sophistication, and quality. According to the United States National Park Service, upscale casual dining restaurants offer, among many other things, "table service and dining ambiance [that] are more casual than fine dining but more formal than family casual."

One look over The Cheesecake Factory's seemingly never-ending menu and timeless decor, and the term does seem to personify the restaurant. But with over 300 locations worldwide, has the Cheesecake Factory stayed true to its initial concept of upscale casual dining? To answer that, we'll have to explore the restaurant's trajectory and whether it has succeeded in continuing to offer its guests exceptional quality and delicious dining experiences.