6 Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn Seasonings, Ranked

Orville Redenbacher has been perfecting the popcorn kernel since 1944 when he first began researching the qualities that could produce the ideal ratio of fluffiness to maximum pop-ability. By 1965, the trademark hybrid had been achieved, and he never looked back. Today, the brand is one of the top-selling microwave popcorn options in the U.S.

Though it would seem impossible to improve upon being practically perfect, Orville Redenbacher's has decided to expand its legendary catalog of products with a new line of seasonings in six exciting flavors designed to shake up your popcorn and titillate your taste buds. The seasonings include Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll, Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Sauce, White Cheddar, Nacho Cheese, Movie Theater Butter, and Ranch.

We had the opportunity to taste test these new seasonings on our popcorn of choice, Orville Redenbacher's SmartPop! Butter. To be fully upfront, we love popcorn and eat it frequently. With that, we generally never get ours with butter or put anything on it, so this was a unique experience for us. Our criteria for ranking these seasonings from least to most favorite were based on how well the flavor was executed, how well it coated the popcorn, its aroma, and ultimately whether or not we enjoyed it.