The 13 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Burger Buns

Certain foods have an iconic reputation — one that's way bigger than their actual physical size. The burger bun is one of these. Hamburgers would be nothing without the pillowy rolls that they sit in, with their round shape providing the perfect handheld vessel for the meat, cheese, and toppings tucked within it.

While rolls and buns have been around forever. The first specific burger bun was first created in 1916 by a fry cook named Walter Anderson, who would later go on to co-found the slider chain, White Castle. Prior to this invention, burger patties were traditionally served between slices of bread or toast.

Once the burger bun was invented, there was no going back. Sometime around the middle of the 20th century, the sesame-seed bun appeared. By the time McDonald's came along with its Big Mac – served on a sesame-seed bun — the burger bun was cemented in history. Nowadays, thanks to the endless popularity of burgers, buns are available in pretty much every supermarket across the country. But their mass appeal has resulted in mass production, and this can lead to manufacturers cutting corners or adding ingredients to make their products taste better, or last longer. While few people are convinced that burger buns are a healthy food, a few of these products are especially unhealthy.